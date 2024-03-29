Trial for Greer man killed in 2019 ends in mistrial. Family speaks on delay in justice.

The trial for a Greer man accused of murder in 2019 ended in a mistrial last week after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision to convict him.

Quincey Leroy Rogers was charged for the murder of Willie James Johnson, 48, also of Greer in August 2019. After a week of arguments and several hours of deliberation at the Greenville County Courthouse, Johnson’s family learned on March 22 that the jury had a split decision of 10 to two with the majority leaning toward a not guilty verdict. With a hung jury, At-Large Circuit Judge J. Mark Hayes declared it a mistrial.

Rogers at Greenville County Bond Court awaiting decision on Friday, August 2, 2019

Nearly five years after Johnson’s death, his family will continue to wait for closure. A retrial is expected, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office, but all parties involved are unclear when it will occur. However, Willie Johnson's brother, Craig Johnson, said the family isn’t rushing the process.

"As long as he is behind bars, I don't mind waiting," Johnson said. "I do want to move past this trial but I'm not trying to rush it. I'm looking forward to the retrial or whatever may come from this."

According to previous reporting from the Greenville News, Willie Johnson was found by a couple the morning of July 30, 2019 after he wrecked his vehicle in their yard off Wood River Way in Taylors. He was found with a gunshot wound. Johnson died 14 hours later after the incident at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to warrants obtained by the Greenville News from the Greenville County Clerk of Court, the same day the Greenville County Sheriff's Office charged Rogers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident. The warrants said investigators had video surveillance footage, witnesses and other evidence to implicate Rogers as the person of interest.

Despite the wait, the Johnson family remain patient to see what happens next.

More: Trial begins for man charged with 2020 murder of Honea Path woman

What does justice look like for the Johnsons?

Craig Johnson said justice looks like is in the jury's hands. He said that no matter the verdict, it will not bring his brother back.

"Whatever the verdict is, it doesn't change the fact that we are still without a loved one. The verdict doesn't change anything because we know it has been five years and Willie’s not coming back" Johnson said.

He said that the family gained peace over the past couple of years despite the pain that they’ve gone through and they’re still optimistic for a guilty plea.

Willie James Johnson

"We've all gained some strength during this time, and I believe that's why I'm okay that it was mistrial. We’re able to do it over again and I'm okay with that because we want that guilty verdict," Johnson said.

Johnson spoke on behalf of his family on multiple occasions including Rogers' bond hearing. He said that his family will always fight for his brother and show up to every court hearing related to the case.

"The crazy thing is he's still here, able to fight for freedom, but my brother can't fight any longer to come back," Johnson said.

Johnson said that the result of retrial won’t act as closure for his family as the hurt will always present itself.

"Take away the court, take away the burden and everything this has caused my family, Willie's death is a wound that does not go away," Johnson said.

More: Man sentenced to decades in prison for Oct. 2020 double murder. Two men still await trial.

What's next for Rogers retrial?

A trial date has not been set yet according to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor's office declined comment on the case as it is still on-going

Rogers pleaded not guilty during the trial. Russel Sanford of Richard Warder Law Firm who is representing Rogers said that the number of jurors who chose a not guilty verdict showed the case is in their favor.

"I believe the mistrial showed that since we had a vast majority of the jurors on our side, I would say that would make it hard for the state to prove their case," Sanford said.

Despite the delay in the process, Johnson’s family wants to see a guilty verdict on all charges.

"We definitely want that guilty verdict, but you got allow the law to run its course and we have to sit back and wait and see how it goes," Johnson said.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gannett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Trial for Greer man killed in 2019 ends in mistrial. What's next?