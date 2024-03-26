Trial begins for man charged with 2020 murder of Honea Path woman

The trial for a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Honea Path woman before burying her dead body four years ago began this morning.

Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 43, was one of two people charged with the murder of Carolyn Felicia Jackson, 60, in March 2020. Amanda Marie Scott, 40, was also arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

Jackson’s body was found buried in a field near Dunkin Bridge Road three days after she was reported missing, according to previous reporting by the Greenville News. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office issued a K9 search and rescue team for Jackson, who was said to have suffered from multiple medical conditions.

Previously: Two charged in death of woman found buried off Dunklin Bridge Road

According to arrest warrants, Jackon’s body was found bound in Christmas light chords and duct tape in a way that had "prevented her from breathing.” An autopsy determined she died March 14, 10 days before her body was found.

Warrants obtained by the Greenville News Monday from the Greenville County Clerk’s Office reported Jackson died from blunt force trauma and the murder occurred at 579 Daventon Rd. in Honea Path.

According to prior reporting, the sheriff’s office said that Kilgo and Scott lived with Jackson at the time of her death.

