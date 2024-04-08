Trial begins in Shreveport on whether Louisiana's new Black congressional district is legal

A federal trial to determine whether Louisiana's new congressional map that created a second majority Black district will hold began in Shreveport on Monday with two lawmakers testifying for the plaintiffs who want to overturn the boundaries.

The lawsuit challenging the map, specifically the Black 6th Congressional District, argues the boundaries stretching from Baton Rouge to Lafayette to Alexandria to Shreveport are based solely on race and therefore unconstitutional.

Both sides presented opening arguments at the Tom Stagg United States Western District Court House before a three-judge panel that includes Judge Carl Stewart, a Bill Clinton appointee from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and Judges Robert Summershays and David Joseph, both Donald Trump appointees from the Western District.

The plaintiffs were first to present their case in what is expected to be a three-day trial.

Republican Shreveport Sens. Alan Seabaugh and Thomas Pressly both testified that they believe the map passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry was factored on race alone.

"We were there because we were basically told we had to draw a second majority minority district or the judge would," Seabaugh said. "That was the only reason we were there."

He was referring to two previous court opinions signaling that the previous map passed by the Legislature in 2022 violated the Voting Rights Act because it kept one Black district with a state whose population is about one-third Black.

"The racial component was the fundamental tenet," Pressly testified. "We were told we had to have two African-American districts. Otherwise the court would draw the map for us."

Tom Stagg United States Court House in Shreveport on April 8, 2024.

But those defending the map said race was only one factor that drove the map.

They argued that preserving Louisiana's considerable power in the GOP-majority U.S. House was the driving force by protecting the incumbencies of Speaker Mike Johnson (4th District), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (1st District) and Congresswoman Julia Letlow (5th District), a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In opening arguments, the defendants quoted Republican Harrisonburg Sen. Glen Womack, who authored what would be the new map, in saying, "Politics drove this map."

"They were guarding the political interests (of the state)," said Amitav Chakraborty, an attorney for a group supporting the map that includes the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU and others.

When asked if they believed protecting the districts of Johnson, Scalise and Letlow were politically important, both Seabaugh and Pressly agreed. "It's a huge benefit to our state and region," said Pressly, especially referring to Johnson and Scalise.

But Seabaugh and Pressly also argued that the new 6th Congressional District lacks any other factors that are generally considered when drawing boundaries like compactness, commonalities and communities of interest.

"I think there is a large divide between north Louisiana and south Louisiana," Pressly said. "I can say without any hesitation that Baton Rouge and Shreveport are very different. Our needs (in Shreveport) are unique and different from a (city) almost 250 miles away from our location."

When asked if he thought there were any common interests between Shreveport and Lafayette, Seabaugh said, "Not at all."

The lawsuit is just the latest litigation challenging the state's congressional boundaries.

Late last year a federal appeals court upheld Baton Rouge Middle District Judge Shelly Dick's earlier ruling requiring Louisiana's congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

Lawmakers dismantled Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves' 6th Congressional District to create the new majority Black district putting Graves' political future in danger.

Graves has told USA Today Network he believes the map is unconstitutional and won't stand up to a court challenge.

Testimony is continuing into Monday afternoon and will resume Tuesday.

More: Who's in, who's out of race for Louisiana's new majority Black congressional district seat

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana's new Black congressional district is on trial in Shreveport