Tree falls through roof of Littleton home amid strong winds

DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue said crews were responding to a home where a tree fell through the roof Saturday evening.

The tree fell into the home on Highland Drive in Littleton.

No one was injured.

The Technical Rescue Team evaluated the structural stability, and SMFR said the structure is stable and the Littleton Building Department is responding.

No further information was immediately available.

