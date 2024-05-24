Travis Manion Foundation honors military with Memorial Day service at Washington Crossing

Doylestown-based Travis Manion Foundation will honor military members interred at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Upper Makefield during a somber flag-planting and token-depositing ceremony on Memorial Day Monday, May 27.

Foundation volunteers "will lay hand-crafted commemorative tokens at interment locations of fallen heroes," according to the Travis Manion Foundation's Washington Crossing cemetery website, "pausing for a moment of reflection and honoring them on a sacred day of remembrance in our country."

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up during the on-site registration period beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day program part of Travis Manion Foundation's 'Honor Project'

The Memorial Day observance at Washington Crossing National Cemetery is part of the Travis Manion Foundation's "Honor Project."

Travis Manion Foundation spokesperson Kate Conticello provided more information on the Washington Crossing National Cemetery ceremony.

"Through The Honor Project, families of fallen service members and battle buddies are encouraged to request a personal visit to their fallen heroes," Conticello said in a press release issued by the foundation. "On Memorial Day, TMF volunteers at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will personally visit and place hand-crafted commemorative tokens at the resting places of fallen heroes, paying their respects and pausing to reflect on the sacrifices of those service members."

You can still donate to the Honor Project's Memorial Day ceremony

Donations to the Travis Manion Foundation's Honor Project can be submitted online.

In that vein, for the third consecutive year, Philadelphia-based SimpleTire donated $5,000 to the Honor Project.

“Memorial Day is a time to pause and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Travis Manion Foundation CEO Ryan Manion in the press release. "It’s our duty and obligation as a nation to honor our fallen heroes by saying their names, learning their stories and preserving their legacies. We’re grateful to SimpleTire for supporting the work of our volunteers in Bucks County to ensure that our fallen heroes are remembered on Memorial Day."

The Travis Manion Foundation is named in honor of Bucks County resident and First Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by sniper fire in the Al Anbar province of Iraq on April 29, 2007. He was killed while providing coverage to his unit.

