Transgender Day of Visibility coincides with Easter, sparking outrage

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hundreds attended a community picnic and art market event, hosted by Gender Unbound, to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday.

The event comes two days after President Joe Biden proclaimed March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

“We have several transgender artists, as well as transgender musicians who are showcasing their art and their creativity today,” said Evan Mahoney, an organizer with Gender Unbound. “Trans Day of Visibility is really all about just being together and connecting as a community.”

While there were many smiling faces at the event Sunday afternoon, some politicians weren’t happy that Biden proclaimed the 2024 Transgender Day of Visibility to be on the same day as Easter. On Saturday, Donald Trump’s campaign decried Biden’s move.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s campaign press secretary.

Other conservative leaders, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, agreed with Trump. In a post on social media, Abbott wrote, “Biden is destroying America!”

Trans Day of Visibility has been celebrated every year on March 31 since it started in 2010, according to GLAAD. Biden has officially recognized the day with proclamations since 2021, according to the Associated Press.

In 2023, Easter was on April 9; and in 2022, April 17.

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

“We don’t control when Easter falls on,” said Oraiah Xiemenez, who was at the Austin event Sunday. “Transgender Day of Visibility has always been March 31,” Xiemenez continued.

“I love Easter, I celebrate Easter. After this [event], I’ll be celebrating Easter. I do think it’s very important that no matter what day it falls on, it’s still Trans Day of Visibility.”

