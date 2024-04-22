Train on fire rolls through city in Canada

STORY: According to a social media post by the London Fire Department, damage is estimated at $25,000 to rail cars and $10,000 to a building.

The London Fire Department said the train was carrying old railway wooden ties with no dangerous goods. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was extinguished within an hour and twenty minutes, London Fire platoon chief Colin Shewell told Canadian news service CBC.

The department has urged residents to stay indoors with the windows closed due to smoke in the area.