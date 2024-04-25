Trailers reported stolen and other reports

Apr. 25—A utility trailer was reported stolen at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday at 117 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. The theft reportedly occurred sometime in the last week.

A 14-foot white enclosed cargo trailer was reported stolen at 6:52 a.m. Wednesday at 614 E. Park Ave. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m.

1 arrested for strangulation

Police arrested and held Dominique Ray Lyng, 30, for domestic strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault tied to a domestic incident Friday night at 513 Main St. in Hartland.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Aruan Enrique Campa, 38, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at 202 Morningside Road.

Police arrested Lah Soe, 18, on a local warrant at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday at 1303 Fairlane Terrace.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday of a person who had received a call of money owed through civil court in Freeborn County. The call was determined to be a scam.