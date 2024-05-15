‘Tragedy’: Woman dies after diving at Midway’s Homestead Crater

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman died shortly after surfacing from a dive at the Homestead Crater in Midway, Utah.

The 43-year-old woman was diving at the crater at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said she “experienced difficulties.”

READ NEXT: DWR increases fish limit at Utah lakes in ’emergency change’

Despite immediate CPR efforts and being airlifted to a nearby hospital, she died.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.