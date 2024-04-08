Traffic on New Hampshire highways backed up for miles ahead of solar eclipse

New Hampshire State Police are warning motorists of heavy traffic delays on two major highways on Monday afternoon as solar sightseers flock north to get a glimpse of the total eclipse.

Aerial video from the law enforcement agency’s special enforcement unit showed traffic backed up for miles on the northbound sides of Interstate 93 and Interstate 89.

State police said the traffic delays are especially bad in the area of Hooksett and Concord.

New Hampshire, along with Vermont and Maine, is in the path of totality, according to NASA. At 3:29 p.m., 96 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon in Concord, New Hampshire.

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can check here by entering your zip code.

Motorists making the trek north for the eclipse can get real-time traffic updates here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

