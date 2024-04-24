FDOT says lanes on Merrill Road to remain closed through early May after JEA sewer main break

UPDATE at 5:14 p.m.: The Florida Department of Transportation issued a statement shortly after the initial alert that all eastbound lanes of Merrill Road near Ft. Caroline Road are expected to remain closed through early May. This is all after a JEA sewer main was damaged.

FDOT said during the closure, drivers will detour via I-295 and Monument Road. Drivers should expect congestion in the area and plan additional time to reach their destination.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic advisory for those traveling on the Arlington area.

Police say all eastbound lanes are closed due to an emergency JEA water main break at Ft. Caroline Road. This is causing a traffic backup to Interstate 295.

Take caution if you are traveling through the area and expect delays.

