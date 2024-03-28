Tractor-trailer rollover closes southbound traffic on Painted Post flyover above I-86

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Painted Post flyover at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, closing all lanes of southbound traffic just off Interstate 86.

The overpass on Exit 44 connects I-86 to Route 15S.

New York State Police, who immediately responded to the scene, have not yet released information if anyone was injured during the wreck.

Crews work to clear the road around 3 p.m. Thursday after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Painted Post flyover, closing all lanes of traffic just off Interstate 86.

The Painted Post flyover was still closed at 3:30 p.m.

Gang Mills Fire Rescue and State Police were on scene working to clean the interstate and reopen it to traffic.

-- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

