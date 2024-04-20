Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor-trailer accident is causing delays on I-81 in Cumberland County at milemarker 53 near Middlesex.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened around 8 a.m. when a southbound tractor-trailer crossed the center median and into the woods on the northbound side.









A PennDOT spokesperson says State Troopers reported the tractor-trailer was on top of a passenger vehicle. It’s not clear at this time if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

The accident scene is in the northbound lane and there are delays southbound due to rubbernecking. The right northbound lane is currently closed and additional lane closures could come later in the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

