Tractor, school bus collide on MS highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus and tractor were involved in a crash in Coahoma County, Mississippi on Monday.

The Coahoma County Fire Department responded to the crash in the area of Old Highway 61 around 3:30 p.m. A bus with significant front end and side damage was located on the scene.

Photo by the Coahoma County Fire Department

No life-threatening injuries were reported from the crash, according to the fire department.

