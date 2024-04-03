Tractor driver killed in rural Rock Falls crash

At about 9:22 a.m. today (April 3rd, 2024), Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call of a traffic crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 40 and Illinois Route 172 in rural Rock Falls.

The initial investigation by responding deputies and the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit determined a farm tractor pulling a grain cart was northbound on Illinois Route 40 and in the process of turning westbound onto Illinois Route 172, according to a Wednesday release.

A truck-tractor semi-trailer, also northbound on Route 40, entered the southbound lane to overtake the farm tractor and grain cart at the intersection. The vehicles collided in the intersection and ultimately left the roadway to the northwest.

The driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to CGH Medical Center to be checked for injuries, and was released following being checked out. The driver of the farm tractor was pronounced deceased on scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At this time, the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Traffic on Route 40 was shut down for approximately six hours during the investigation and the removal of vehicles, until 3:30 p.m.

At the current time, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing names until notifications are made.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteside County Coroner’s Office were assisted on scene by Rock Falls Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Whiteside County Highway Department, ComEd, and Dabney Towing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.