Tracking rain showers to start weekend, clearer skies soon

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, high 67

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 72 (55)

Monday Partly cloudy, high 78 (60)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, high 70 (56)

Wednesday: AM Isolated rain, high 73 (52)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Saturday will start of soggy for most of central Ohio. A line of showers is moving along with a cold front that will push through the area this morning. The inbound weather is not expected to be severe, but a few rumbles of thunder may be heard.

By the afternoon, outside of a few spotty sprinkles, skies will begin to clear out quite a bit. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s for most of central Ohio. Later this evening after the front passes we can expect mostly sunny skies.

By tonight skies will be mainly clear. If the geomagnetic storm remains intense enough tonight, there will be another possibility of viewing the northern lights here in central Ohio. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will see sunny skies and absolutely beautiful weather conditions. Highs by the afternoon will return to the low 70s. Conditions will stay mainly dry through Monday. Rain chances will return by Tuesday with a few more thunderstorms.

