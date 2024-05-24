Toyota SUV explodes in Los Angeles parking lot

An SUV was destroyed in an explosion in a Van Nuys neighborhood parking lot in Los Angeles Thursday night.

Sky5 was over the scene near the intersection of Van Nuys Blvd and Sherman Way shortly after 11 p.m.

What was left of a Toyota 4Runner that blew up about a half hour earlier could be seen in a Super King Markets parking lot.

A Toyota 4Runner exploded in Van Nuys on May 23, 2024.

It was unclear what caused the SUV to explode but no one appeared to be seriously injured.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other cars were damaged in the blast.

