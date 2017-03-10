Toyota Is Supposedly Planning a Successor to the MR2

From Road & Track

In the 1990s, Toyota had three tiers of sports cars. There was the MR2 for the folks that wanted a lightweight mid-engine car, the Celica for rally fans/front-drive performance fans, and the Supra for people who like turbocharges the size of a county.

But those tiers have been gone for ages. But now there's a glimmer of hope that all three will return.

Toyota already has the 86 (aka FR-S aka BRZ aka Toyobaru) and the Supra is on the way back thanks to Toyota's partnership with BMW on a future sports car. All that's missing is something to spiritually replace the MR2.

But Gazoo Racing chief and Toyota Engineer Tetsuya Tada told evo that the "Three Brothers" will be back and that he wants them in production as soon as possible.

That's great, but where will the MR2 successor fall? We had all originally thought of the 86 as a shot at Mazda and the Miata, but maybe there's room for a lighter roadster below the 86 that's less powerful, has fewer seats, and is *fingers crossed* mid-engined. That would be a successor to the MR2 Spyder that we last saw in 2007.

They could leave it as a hardtop, but that seems less likely since it'd likely have people wondering why they'd buy that instead of an 86 and vice versa.

Let's hope we see this new MR2 revival sooner than later.

