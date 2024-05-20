Greene posts workout video after Crockett fundraising crack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is defending her “built and strong” physique, after Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) returned a dig at her appearance during an insult-heavy clash in a House Oversight Committee hearing last week.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” the 49-year-old lawmaker wrote on the social platform X on Monday.

Alongside a video of herself repeatedly lifting a weight while Sia’s 2016 hit, “Unstoppable,” played, Greene said, “Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!”

Greene’s response came days after Thursday night’s House Oversight Committee hearing, when she and Crockett engaged in a heated exchange.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene told Crockett.

Later, in an apparent barb at Greene, Crockett asked what she described as a hypothetical question about what might violate congressional protocol.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer (R-Ky.). “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Crockett later launched a fundraiser with T-shirts bearing the message: “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body.”

It’s not the first time that Greene has publicly shared some of her sweat sessions. In 2020, the then-incoming congresswoman posted a video of herself exercising in her hotel room to protest COVID-19 pandemic-related closures.

“I work out everyday in a CrossFit gym that is open. With people,” Greene said at the time.

The Republican firebrand has long championed her love of the fitness program CrossFit.

“People always ask, why do you train?” she wrote in a 2020 Facebook post. “As one of my best friends always says, I train for life.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.