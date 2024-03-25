Town hall set on PACT Act changes

Mar. 24—Leadership of the West Texas VA health care system will host a virtual town hall on changes to the PACT Act from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 28. Dial in at 833-305-1700.

PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

Key topics to be discussed will include:

— What is the PACT Act?

— Who is eligible for care under the PACT Act?

— What is a toxic exposure risk activity?

— How do I apply for VA health care?

— Why should I apply for VA health care?

— What is the toxic exposure screening?

— What are presumptive conditions under the PACT Act?

— How do I file a claim for benefits?

— Where can I find more information?

Veterans can apply for VA health care through any of the following:

— Online: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

— By calling the toll-free hotline: 877-222-8387.

— By mailing VA Form 10-10EZ to: Health Eligibility Center, 2957 Clairmont Road, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30329.

— In person at the nearest VA medical center or clinic.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to attend may always provide feedback via email to [email protected].