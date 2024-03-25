Town hall set on PACT Act changes
Mar. 24—Leadership of the West Texas VA health care system will host a virtual town hall on changes to the PACT Act from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 28. Dial in at 833-305-1700.
PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Key topics to be discussed will include:
— What is the PACT Act?
— Who is eligible for care under the PACT Act?
— What is a toxic exposure risk activity?
— How do I apply for VA health care?
— Why should I apply for VA health care?
— What is the toxic exposure screening?
— What are presumptive conditions under the PACT Act?
— How do I file a claim for benefits?
— Where can I find more information?
Veterans can apply for VA health care through any of the following:
— Online: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
— By calling the toll-free hotline: 877-222-8387.
— By mailing VA Form 10-10EZ to: Health Eligibility Center, 2957 Clairmont Road, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30329.
— In person at the nearest VA medical center or clinic.
Veterans and family members, who are not able to attend may always provide feedback via email to [email protected].