'It touched my heart': Man drives from Dallas to create memorial for farmworkers who died

Roberto Marquez was so moved by the tragic crash that claimed the lives of eight farmworkers on Tuesday that he decided to do something in their honor.

Marquez hopped in his vehicle and drove roughly 18 hours from Dallas to the crash site in west Marion County. On his way, Marquez, an artist, said a rock busted his driver's side window. Calling it a minor setback, Marquez replaced the broken window with plastic and duct tape and continued his journey.

Artist Roberto Marquez cuts 4X4’s to make a cross on Wednesday. A group of volunteers and an artist from Dallas worked on creating a roadside memorial for the eight farmworkers killed on Tuesday.

To Marquez, the mission was simple: Get to Marion County and build a memorial for the victims, no matter what it took.

"It touched my heart. That's why I came," Marquez said Wednesday afternoon while standing at the memorial site.

About the crash

A day before, the area was swarmed by law enforcement officials, mainly Florida Highway Patrol, investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked much of a section of State Road 40 West for more than 12 hours.

According to the FHP, shortly before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, a bus carrying 53 farmworkers was westbound on SR 40 on its way to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon for work. An older model pickup truck heading east on the roadway entered the bus' lane, sideswiping it.

The bus veered off the road, hit a wooden fence and two trees, then overturned.

An overhead view of the bus crash site.

Eight farmworkers were killed, another eight were critically injured, and the rest either were injured or escaped unharmed.

Bryan Mclean Howard, the driver of the pickup, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Questioned by troopers, Howard said he smoked marijuana oil and took prescription pills the night before the deadly crash. He said he was on his way to a methadone clinic when the crash happened.

Howard told investigators he doesn't remember anything about the crash. He was charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter. Troopers said more charges may follow. A judge denied bail for the 41-year-old Dunnellon man during a hearing Wednesday morning.

Family stops by to help

Marquez's idea of erecting a memorial has attracted support from the community.

J. Isabell Mesa de Santiago digs holes for future crosses on Wednesday at the memorial site. The scarred tree that the bus struck stands behind him.

J. Isabell Mesa De Santiago and his family were driving by Wednesday. They pulled over and asked Marquez what he was doing. When they were told he was paying tribute to the victims, the family got out and immediately got to work.

Using a post hole digger, Santiago removed dirt from the ground. Jennifer Mesa Martinez, who is Santiago's daughter, and her mother, Margarita Martinez-Perez, painted a large wooden cross while 17-year-old son Juan Mesa Martinez made a sign.

As the family and Marquez worked, they were quickly joined by others.

Margarita Martinez Perez, left, and her daughter Jennifer Mesa Martinez, 10, right, paint a cross blue on Wednesday at the memorial site.

Brian Reinhardt, who lives nearby, drove up and wanted to know what the group was doing. He went home and returned with boards that he had been storing in the garage for a future project. Reinhardt said the items now will be used for a very worthy cause; he can always get other pieces of wood for his project.

"I wish there was more I could do," he said.

Community support

Within minutes, others came by. There was Kristina Reyna, from Dunnellon, who said she drove by the scene on her way to work not long after the crash.

"This was a horrible thing. I had planned to come by to pay my respects regardless," she said.

Brenda Cormier, left, and Brian Reinhardt, center, both of Dunnellon, talk with artist Roberto Marquez on Wednesday at the memorial site.

Jill Messina and her teenage son dropped by to give a donation. She was touched by the group working side-by-side.

"This is just a big tragedy," she said.

Jennie Winstanley and her 9-year-old daughter Gabriella Bender came with flowers.

Wiping away tears, Winstanley said: "These people were going to work."

She added: "Their families lives were changed."

Azucena Urias Tovar brought candles. Tovar, who is from Mexico, said she was worried that some of the people killed or injured in the crash may be known to her.

Determined to get the job done

Those who stopped by on Wednesday were encouraged by motorists who slowed down to look, honk their horns, or wave.

J. Isabell Mesa de Santiago, center, helps to light candles with his family as a group of volunteers and an artist from Dallas work on creating a roadside memorial for the eight farmworkers killed on Tuesday.

Marquez said he's going to stay in Marion County until the job is done.

In all, he wants to build eight crosses and add pictures, flowers and other artifacts that collectively will stand as a tribute to those who lost their lives.

Before nightfall on Thursday, one cross, draped with a Mexican flag, blue cloth and flowers, was in the ground for anyone passing by to see. Beside the cross was a large painting displaying melons.

"My plan is to stay here until its finished," Marquez said.

