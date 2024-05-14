Eight people died Tuesday when a bus carrying farm workers crashed in west Marion County. That is the highest number of fatalities in one Marion County crash in recent memory. Here's a look at some other recent crashes with multiple fatalities:

Jumbolair in 2008

Five young men died on Jan. 26, 2008 when the car in which they were driving crashed at the end of the airstrip inside the Jumbolair residential development in Anthony, north of Ocala.

State Road 40 East in 2024

Earlier this year, three people were killed in a State Road 40 East crash involving a stolen Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV. The woman who stole the vehicle died. When that SUV crashed, two people in another vehicle were killed.

Interstate 75 in 2022

Three people were killed in an Oct. 26, 2022 crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County, one mile north of the Sumter County line. An Orlando truck driver has been charged with three counts of fail to stop/remain at crash involving death, five counts of fail to stop/remain at crash involving injury/other serious bodily injury, and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

Belleview in 2019

A grandfather and two of his granddaughters were killed in a Nov. 7, 2019 crash at County Road 484 and County Road 467 (Southeast 36th Avenue) in Belleview. The other driver was sentenced to life in prison for DUI manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: What are the deadliest vehicle crashes in Marion County, Florida?