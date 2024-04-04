Total solar eclipse: Best places to watch in Southwest Florida

A total solar eclipse April 8 will block the sun's rays across the Southern and Northeastern states. This astronomical event occurs when the sun and moon align. Because the moon is closer to Earth, it blocks the sun's light as it moves in its orbit.

Here in Southwest Florida, full totality will not be reached, but we are expected to experience around 50% percent totality. The last total eclipse happened in August 2017.

Here are some events celebrating the eclipse.

1. FGCU Library Lawn

The FGCU Library will host a viewing party for students and community members to safely view the eclipse. It will start at 2 p.m.

Visitors will need to obtain a visitor parking pass from the Sudgen Welcome Center, 9900 FGCU South Court, Fort Myers.

Community members also will need a community borrower library card from the FGCU library. Visitors can obtain one in the library prior to the event.

They will provide eye safety for attendees, telescopes and an open area to clearly view the eclipse.

EYE SAFETY FIRST: When viewing any celestial or astronomical event, it is best to have a clear line of sight, according to Derek Buzasi, FGCU'S Whitaker Eminent Scholar. Getting to an area without tall trees or building to obstruct you vision is ideal.

2. SWFL beaches

SWFL beaches provide a clear view of the sky, making it an optimal spot for eclipse viewing.

Be sure to bring proper eye protection for viewing the eclipse.

3. Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium

Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium’s Coronado Solar Telescope will be set up for visitors to use for viewing the eclipse.

Eclipse glasses will be available for purchase, with limits per customer.

The museum and trails will be closed, but the planetarium will remain open from noon-4:30 p.m.

Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium is at 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers.

4. Collier County Public Library - Total Eclipse Event

Collier Count Public Library will host viewing for the eclipse at the Headquarters Regional Branch from 2-4 p.m.

Eclipse glasses will be available for those participating in the event. There is a limited quantity so it will be first come first serve.

No registration is required and all ages are welcome.

Headquarters Regional Branch is at 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples.

5. Lee County Public Library System Events

South County Regional Library will be viewing the eclipse through NASA's live stream from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to watch the stream at their convenience. The address is 21100 Three Oaks Parkway, Estero

Cape Coral ― Lee County Public Library will be viewing the eclipse through NASA's live stream from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors may watch the stream at their convenience. The address is 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral.

East County Regional Library will be watching the eclipse outside. There will be other eclipse-related activities and the library will provide a limited amount of eclipse glasses. East County Regional Library will host the watch party from 1 to 4 p.m. at 881 Gunnery Road N., Lehigh Acres.

6. J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge: Solar Eclipse Celebration

The "Ding" Darling Visitor and Education Center will host an eclipse celebration. There will be a free presentation, a chance drawing and moon pies. Eclipse glasses will be provided.

The event will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The "Ding" Darling Visitor and Education Center is located at 1 Wildlife Drive, Sanibel.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Where can I go to watch the total solar eclipse in Naples, Fort Myers