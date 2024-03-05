How to avoid buying knock-off solar eclipse glasses, make sure yours are safe

We're a little over a month away until a total solar eclipse will cross North America in April. While Florida is not in 115-mile-swath of "totality" that stretches from Texas to Maine, residents still seeking to participate in the celestial event should start preparing.

Most importantly, you should be seeking out special spectacles to view the solar eclipse.

Eclipse glasses are a key component in any solar eclipse, shielding your eyes from any damage. However, some scammers are cashing in on the growing excitement for the event by selling knock-off glasses.

How can you tell if the solar eclipse glasses you purchases are safe for staring directly at the sun this coming April? Here's what to look out for.

Do you really need eclipse glasses? Here's why it's crucial to wear them

This is what a partial solar eclipse looks like while you are burning your eyes by peeking over your eclipse safety glasses.

You absolutely have to wear to eclipse glasses to look at an eclipse, even if the eclipse is partially visible. NASA warns viewing any part of the sun with binoculars, a telescope, or through a camera lens without a special-purpose solar filter or with your bare eyes with solar viewing glasses can result in severe eye injury.

"Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer," NASA advises. "The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury."

How can you tell if eclipse glasses are legitimate?

No matter where you buy your solar glasses to safely view the April 8 total solar eclipse, it's vital they carry the code ISO 12312-2.

The biggest way to make sure your eclipse glasses are safe to use is if they have ISO 12312-2 printed on them, which refers to "International Organization for Standardization."

Safe eclipse glasses that help prevent injury from intense radiation from the sun and provide a satisfying view of the celestial event are categorized with the international standard ISO 12312-2, in short, "eye and face protection" for direct observation of the sun. ISO 12312-2 applies worldwide.

The American Astronomical Society explains that "ISO standards are not laws, though governments sometimes base laws on ISO standards. This means it is not necessarily illegal for a product to fail to meet the requirements of an ISO standard. But it may be inadvisable to buy or use such a product, as failure to meet the requirements of an applicable standard likely means the product is not well suited to its purpose."

Does NASA approve eclipse glasses?

Another way to spot a knock-off pair of eclipse glasses is if they claim they are "NASA-approved." On their own website, NASA says it does not approve any particular brand of solar viewers.

Where can I buy reputable eclipse glasses?

Genesis Talamasey, 2023-2024 Miss Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, uses eclipse glasses to look at the annular solar eclipse during the Red Earth FallFest in downtown Oklahoma City, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Since some scanners might still throw on the ISO 12312-2 label to look more legit, you can double check the veracity of your eclipse glasses' ISO claims by seeing if the vendor is legitimate.

American Astronomical Society’s website shares a curated list of approved vendors here. Check here before purchasing any eclipse glasses.

Free solar eclipse glasses are also typically given out by local libraries, schools and observatories. These locations might have limited supplies, so it's best to call ahead to see if they have any available.

Are eclipse glasses from past years still safe to use?

Solar filters and eclipse glasses used during past eclipses, such as the 2017 Great American Eclipse should still be safe to use in 2024, provided they were stored properly.

"If the filters aren't scratched, punctured, torn, or coming loose from their frames, you may reuse them indefinitely," the American Astronomical Society wrote on their website.

Can I just wear sunglasses and watch the solar eclipse?

No. It is not safe to look up at the sun during a solar eclipse while wearing sunglasses, no matter how dark the lenses are.

NASA shares that eclipse glasses are 100,000 times darker than regular sunglasses to block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light. So keep the aviators and sport glasses inside.

What if my eclipse glasses get torn or messed up? Can I still use them?

They should not be used if they are torn or scratched.

If you accidentally mess up your eclipse glasses on the day of April 8 and can't find replacements, there are other ways to safely view the eclipse. Believe it or not, you can use household items, such as crackers or colanders, to watch the solar event.

You also can use an indirect version to avoid looking at the sun, such as a pinhole projector that projects the sun on a nearby surface. The American Astronomical Society has a guide to set them up.

What time is the April 8 solar eclipse? When will Floridians see it?

2024 Total Solar Eclipse

The total eclipse will hit the coast of Mexico on April 8, around 11:07 a.m. PDT and leave the continental North America at 5:16 NDT.

See what time to head outside: When will you be able to see the solar eclipse in Florida?

The partial eclipse will begin first as the edge of the moon becomes visible, and then about an hour and 20 minutes later the totality will begin and last for three or four minutes before the sun begins to appear again.

Depending on what part of Florida, residents should start to see the eclipse beginning around 1:35 p.m. EDT on April 8, with the midpoint at 2:55.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Solar eclipse glasses and how to tell if they are fake before April 8