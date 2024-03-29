Total solar eclipse 2024: Search your ZIP code to see time, duration, peak of the eclipse

Get ready for a spectacular show: A total solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8.

Most Americans will see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon. Many places in the U.S. — Rochester, N.Y., Cleveland, and Austin, Texas, to name a few — will see a total eclipse, in which the sun is completely obscured.

Other locations, such as Palm Beach County and South Florida, will see a partial eclipse. Search for your ZIP code below or select a major city to reveal the time, duration, peak and percentage of the eclipse in your area.

More: Flashback to 2017: Palm Beach County's eclipse fever returns for 2024

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last? What will it look like?

Solar eclipse glasses

Special safety glasses to protect against permanent eye damage from watching the total solar eclipse will be selling out fast as April 8 approaches, and experts suggest people buy now if they plan to see the event.

Without eclipse viewers, which allow just 0.0001% of the light that falls on them through, looking at the sun during an eclipse can cause burns to the retina called "solar retinopathy."

It’s not that the sun is more intense during an eclipse, but because it is partially or totally blocked by the moon, it can be easier to look at without squinting or turning away.

The American Astronomical Society has a list of reputable sellers of solar eclipse glasses on its website eclipse.aas.org, and cautions against buying from large online-only marketplaces where the seller and manufacturer may not be easy to verify.

Glasses marked with “ISO 12312-2” ensure the glasses, and other eclipse viewers, comply with international safety standards for having appropriate filters to directly view the sun. ISO stands for the International Organization for Standardization.

“The problem is anyone can print on an eclipse viewer that they conform with ISO standards,” said Susanna Kohler, press officer for the American Astronomical Society (AAS). “Everyone loves these shopping sites because you can get items overnight, but that comes with its own risks in regard to the glasses.”

More: Where to buy total solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes during April 8 eclipse

Some North American manufacturers recommended by the AAS for eclipse glasses are America Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Halo Eclipse Spectacles and Thousand Oaks Optical.

Eclipse glasses usually cost under $3 per pair, but may have to be bought in multi-packs. At Rainbow Symphony, a 5-pack of sunglasses costs $10.95. A 25-pack at American Paper Optics (eclipseglasses.com) is running $68.75.

AAS warns against searching online marketplaces "and buying from whichever vendor offers the lowest price."

There are more than 50 authorized dealers listed on the AAS site, as well as several large retail chain stores including Walmart, Lowes and Staples.

But even the chain stores come with caveats. If you buy glasses in the store, they are likely to be legitimately ISO-compliant, but the same can’t be said if they are purchased on a store’s website because some chains use different suppliers for online sales, the AAS site notes.

When is the eclipse 2024?

Monday, April 8, 2024. In Palm Beach County, which is more than 1,000 miles from the eastern edge of the April 8th path of totality, about 50% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

What time will the solar eclipse be on April 8, 2024 in West Palm Beach?

For the West Palm Beach area, the eclipse will begin on April 8 at around 1:48 p.m., hit maximum visibility at around 3:03 p.m. and end at around 4:15 p.m.

At the time of maximum visibility in West Palm Beach, around 49% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

What time will the 2024 solar eclipse be visible in Fort Lauderdale?

For the Fort Lauderdale area, the eclipse will begin at around 1:48 p.m., hit maximum visibility around 3:02 p.m. and end at around 4:14 p.m.

At the time of maximum visibility in Fort Lauderdale, around 47% of the sun will be covered by the moon.

Florida's last full solar eclipse and forecast for the one to come

Total solar eclipse of 1918:What was Palm Beach County like then?

Florida's closest recent recorded brush with a full solar eclipse occurred in 1970 when North Florida fell within the moon's shadow.

Next month, Pensacola will see about 76% of the sun covered by the moon.

The coverage decreases the farther south you go so that West Palm Beach will see about half of the sun covered beginning at 1:48 p.m. Maximum coverage will occur at 3:03 p.m.

Several South Florida observatories will be open for the eclipse, including the Marmot Observatory at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach, Florida Atlantic University’s observatory in Boca Raton and the Fox Astronomical Observatory in Sunrise.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Search your ZIP code for time, duration, peak of total solar eclipse