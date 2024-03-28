Flashback to 2017: Palm Beach County's eclipse fever returns for 2024

In 2017, Palm Beach County was swept up in celestial excitement as crowds gathered to witness a rare solar eclipse. Hundreds paused their daily routines to marvel at the moon's fleeting dance with the sun. Despite scorching temperatures, eager spectators donned eclipse glasses and flocked to viewing events across the county. From the Cox Science Center to Florida Atlantic University, enthusiasm overflowed as attendees experienced the awe-inspiring spectacle.

Fast forward to the present day, anticipation builds again for the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. While the previous eclipse of 2017 is a distant memory, the excitement for astronomical phenomena remains palpable. Residents are gearing up to witness another breathtaking display of nature's wonders, with preparations underway for viewing events and gatherings across Palm Beach County.

As the date approaches, local authorities and organizations are reminding the public to safely observe the eclipse using proper eye protection. With memories of the 2017 eclipse still fresh in their minds, residents eagerly await the opportunity to once again witness the beauty of the cosmos.

