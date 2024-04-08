Total solar eclipse 2024: Live updates as celestial event approaches

It's time for the Great American Eclipse.

The April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse will be the last of its kind to cross the United States until 2044, giving millions of Americans a once-in-a-generation celestial show.

The eclipse's path of totality is expected to graze Michigan as it passes through central Indiana and northern Ohio. The Free Press has journalists dispatched in Detroit, Luna Pier (which sits along the edge of the path of totality), northern Ohio and even the Austin-to-Detroit flight today, to bring the eclipse experience to you.

11:35 a.m.: Rock on to the celestial beat

Free Press editor Maryann Struman has this find for lovers of alternative music:

11:30 a.m.: A reminder: eclipse and driving

Michigan Department of Transportation has these cautions for getting behind the wheel when the sun gets behind the moon:

11:15 a.m.: A flight for the ages

Free Press photographer Eric Seals will be on the flight from Austin to Detroit today to catch the solar eclipse from his seat. Here's the scene at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport:

With balloons some of the solar system as decorations, @Delta Air Lines workers get the red carpet ready 2 1/2 hrs before the #eclipse flight w/130 people on board to experience the flight of a lifetime on Monday, April 8, 2024.

📸 by @ericseals of @freep #eclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/CwzySxLfjB — 📸🎥Eric Seals (@ericseals) April 8, 2024

10:54 a.m.: A celestial event to hit a historic home

Across North America, millions of people have been eagerly anticipating when the bright sun dims – either partially or entirely while covered by the moon – and day looks like night. For the moment, people have planned weddings, astronomy lessons and viewing parties with commemorative drinks.

Only a tiny corner of Michigan -- which includes a city with the perfect name for viewing the eclipse, Luna Pier – is in the path of totality, but radiating out from there, Michiganders are expecting to witness at least a partial eclipse, depending on the cloud cover.

At the Ford House -- the historic family home of Edsel Ford, the only son of Henry Ford – in Grosse Pointe Shores, a sold-out solar eclipse viewing event was set to go Monday, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Organizers promoted the experience as “an ethereal dance of light and shadow.”

In addition, the Detroit-based Michigan Science Center also is set to be on hand to explain the astronomy and help with hands on activities, making pinhole projectors; aiming solar telescopes and sunspotters; and designing a moon-based camp.

A solar eclipse is a rare thing to see, but more than that, event organizers said, whether the sky was cloudy or perfectly clear, a moment for memories, especially families. Years later, they will be able to reminisce about the day the sun went dark, like it was night.

Part of the experience, scientists say, is not just what you can see – or more accurately, don’t see – but also hear and feel. Animals, as it gets dark, become disoriented, with crickets chirping and birds stop singing. Sometimes, pets lie down, as if to go to sleep.

And the temperature drops, as the sun disappears, by 10 to 15 degrees.

The Ford estate, with is manicured grounds and gardens, opened for stargazers to look up, in part because it offers unobstructed views of the celestial phenomenon.

But as those wait for the moment of darkness - not entirely, but close, at let’s say 3:13 p.m., for the sake of geographical poetry – can also enjoy the house.

And for those willing to pay a little more - $50 or $60, instead of $7 and $5 - for tickets, in addition to protective solar eclipse glasses, patrons will receive snacks, wine glasses, and a bottle of Heron Hill’s Eclipse wine to toast the special moment.

—Frank Witsil

9:30 a.m.: The latest solar eclipse weather forecast in Michigan

Forecasters are predicting the lower part of Michigan to be in "good shape" for eclipse viewing.

As of Monday, AccuWeather predicts a high of 69 degrees in Detroit on Monday, with a mixture of clouds giving way to sunshine. Weather.com is predicting the same clearing of clouds in the afternoon with a high of 73. Forecasters at the National Weather Service are predicting a 30% chance of sky cover during the eclipse time in southeastern Michigan.

—Frank Witsil

When is the solar eclipse? When does it start near me?

The 2024 solar eclipse is Monday, April 8, 2024. Its path of totality is expected to cross the United States from approximately 2:27 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. Eastern time. That's when, if you're in the path, the sky will darken for several minutes and the air will get colder.

Use this ZIP code locator to find out when the eclipse begins and ends in your area — and what it will look like. Plan for up to 2.5 hours for eclipse viewing.

—Amy Huschka

How to watch the solar eclipse today

There are a few ways you can watch today's solar eclipse, even if you're not in the path of totality:

—Brian Manzullo

