What time does the solar eclipse happen in Michigan? Search your ZIP code here

Most of Michigan won't fall in the path of totality, but some communities in the southeast corner of the state are along the edge of the path. Here are viewing times for the partial eclipse in locations across Michigan.

Today ― April 8, 2024 ― is the day of the Great American Eclipse that's expected to cross a large span of the mainland United States.

Most of Michigan doesn't fall in the path of totality, but assuming skies are clear at any point within the 2.5-hour span or so, you can still see the moon crossing the sun with eclipse glasses or a safe eclipse viewer.

There's one small sliver of Monroe County, near Toledo, that's expected to be in the path of totality. This means the area will likely dim and temperatures drop a few degrees as the moon's shadow covers the sun.

Here's how Michiganders can watch the eclipse.

What time is the 2024 solar eclipse near me? What time is the eclipse in Michigan?

Use our ZIP code locator below to find out when the 2024 solar eclipse is in your area, from start to finish, and what you can expect it to look like.

The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will start in northern Mexico before making its way into the United States, starting when the shadow of the moon passes into Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT.

The eclipse will carve a path straight through Texas before heading northeast through the rest of the country, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. That also includes a small section of southeastern Monroe County in Michigan.

When is the 2024 eclipse in Michigan?

The April 8, 2024 eclipse begins at approximately 1:55 p.m. in Michigan, depending on your location. In Detroit, it begins at 1:58 p.m. Totality takes place between 3:10-3:15 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at approximately 4:24-4:27 p.m., again depending on your exact location.

Here's when you can expect to view the eclipse from your city or area. (Can't see the chart below? Tap here.)

Here's a map view of several notable Michigan cities. Tap the city nearest you to find out when the eclipse will begin and end in your area.

What time is the 2024 eclipse in Detroit?

In Detroit, where there will be 99.4% coverage of the sun, the 2024 solar eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m. and reach maximum totality, or coverage, around 3:14 p.m. It will conclude with a final partial eclipse at 4:27 p.m.

What time is the 2024 eclipse in Grand Rapids?

In Grand Rapids, where there will be 94% coverage of the sun, the 2024 solar eclipse will begin at 1:55 p.m. and reach maximum totality, or coverage, around 3:11 p.m. It will conclude with a final partial eclipse at 4:24 p.m.

What time is the 2024 eclipse in Lansing?

In Lansing, where there will be 96% coverage of the sun, the 2024 solar eclipse will begin at 1:56 p.m. and reach maximum totality, or coverage, around 3:12 p.m. It will conclude with a final partial eclipse at 4:25 p.m.

What time is the 2024 eclipse in Marquette?

In Marquette, where there will be 79% coverage of the sun, the 2024 solar eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m. and reach maximum totality, or coverage, around 3:14 p.m. It will conclude with a final partial eclipse at 4:27 p.m.

