Tornadoes and severe weather rip across the Midwest

(NATIONAL) — The last several days have featured some extensive severe weather across much of the United States. Hundreds of tornado, hail, and wind reports have been funneled through the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) since the beginning of the week.

Monday, May 6 opened up with a rare high-risk from the SPC. High risks are issued sparsely, and when they are it means the atmosphere is primed to produce severe weather. Violent tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds were all in play for the day. A high risk from the SPC is a level 5 out of 5 – the maximum.

Tuesday, May 7, revealed an enhanced risk from the SPC, highlighting the potential for all severe weather including violent tornadoes. States such as Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, and Ohio were in the crosshairs of some of the strongest storms for the day. An enhanced risk is level 3 out of 5.

On Wednesday, May 9, a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms was issued for portions of the United States. Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee were expecting some of the worst severe weather. Flooding, hail, wind, and tornadoes were all a big concern for the day. A moderate risk is level 4 out of 5.

The active stretch of severe thunderstorms would prove to verify as hundreds of reports came through during the three-day stretch.

This particular tornado devastated a small town just south of Kalamazoo Michigan; specifically a mobile home park in Portage. Ultimately it would be rated an EF-2 after damaging several structures and homes. Wind speeds maxed out at 135 mph with no fatalities reported. It occurred on Tuesday, May 7.

A stronger EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph would occur the next day in Columbia Tennessee. Unfortunately, one fatality occurred with this tornado which was roughly half a mile wide at one point.

An armadillo was rescued from devastating floodwaters in Trinity County, Texas. The near-record flood water levels occurred on Sunday, May 5, and would ultimately claim one life. In this video, we see an armadillo pulled out of the water by Sheriff Woody Wallace and company. They decided to name the little guy Sam before safely dropping him off on dry land.

Severe weather has not been particularly common here in Southern Colorado yet but that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. Late May and early June are typically when the region starts to encounter more thunderstorms.

