Tornado watch issued for some Tennessee counties

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A tornado watch has been issued for residents in Franklin, Giles, and Lincoln counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch until 5 am on Monday, May 27. The Weather Authority says that damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes will all be threats.

An additional watch is also possible for North Alabama counties as the storm moves closer to our area.

