Waymo's autonomous vehicle software is under investigation after federal regulators received 22 reports of the robotaxis crashing or potentially violating traffic safety laws by driving in the wrong lane or into construction zones. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says the probe is intended to evaluate the software and its ability to avoid collisions with stationary objects, and how well it detects and responds to "traffic safety control devices" like cones. The investigation is designated as a “preliminary evaluation,” which the ODI tries to resolve within eight months.