Tornado watch issued for Louisville metro until 3 a.m. Wednesday

A tornado watch is in effect for the Louisville metro area until 3 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday evening.

The watch also includes counties in central and western Kentucky as well as southern Indiana. More than 4.3 million people are in the affected area, according to the weather service.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/0xgtEW52wm — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 7, 2024

A graphic from the weather service stated a few tornadoes are "likely" to occur in the impacted area. Additionally, hail up to the size of a tennis ball and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph are also likely overnight.

Another round of strong storms expected to arrive in Louisville between 2-9 p.m. Wednesday could be more severe than the earlier storms, NWS meteorologist John Gordon said during a briefing Tuesday.

"The radar will be lit up tomorrow evening with all kinds of wind, flooding and isolated tornadoes," he said.

