Storms, large hail, tornadoes possible for Louisville weather this week. What we know

Strong to severe storms are expected from Tuesday through Thursday in parts of Kentucky, with potential effects including large hail and tornadoes, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Thunderstorms will likely start on Tuesday afternoon in Louisville and continue into the evening. A round of scattered severe storms are also expected for Wednesday afternoon and evening, the latter "in the form of a squall line."

"Scattered severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and be capable of tornadoes, very large hail (+2”) and damaging winds," a release from the weather service stated. "Strong tornadoes (≥EF2) can’t be ruled out."

Some areas of the state could experience several rounds of heavy rain and storms which could cause flooding. According to the NWS of Louisville, 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible.

Louisville weather forecast

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday evening: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind 8-13 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 5-9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 65 degrees. South wind 7-13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 8-17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.

