Tornado Watch in effect for parts of the Mid-South

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 4am for all of west Tennessee, eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi. Severe storms capable of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.

Shower and storm coverage will quickly increase as the sun goes down. Now – 2AM is the most likely time frame for severe weather in the Mid-South. All hazards of severe weather will be possible: damaging winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to receive warning information (wireless alerts, NOAA weather radio, WREG weather app). As always, we will be on air should any warnings be issued. Keep mobile devices charged up incase you lose power.

