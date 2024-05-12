Small tornado confirmed in NE Ohio Saturday

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio WJW) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in the Portage County town of Brimfield at 2:42 p.m. Saturday.

The tornado was 10-yards wide, was on the ground for just over a quarter of a mile, and the peak wind was 65 mph, according to the NWS.

The NWS said there were no injuries and no damage.

