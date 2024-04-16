Tornado warning expires for parts of Kansas City’s Northland; tornado watch remains

Tornado sirens sounded across Kansas City’s Northland as powerful storms pushed through Kansas City metro area Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly after 10 a.m. for parts of Clinton, Clay and Platte counties after radar indicated rotation in a thunderstorm near Smithville. The warning, however, has since expired.

The entire Kansas City area, however, remains under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

The weather service issued the tornado watch shortly before 10:30 a.m. for 31 counties, mostly acros northern Missouri. The part of the Kansas City area included in the watch include Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette and Ray counties.

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of the Kansas City area.

At 10:46 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line that extended from near Cameron and Lawson to Missouri City. They were moving northeast at 55 mph.

The cities included in the warning were Independence, Excelsior Springs, Cameron, Kearney, Sugar Creek, Buckner, Lawson, Lathrop, Orrick, Polo, Holt, Osborn, Crystal Lakes, Sibley, Kingston, Missouri City, Excelsior Estates, Levasy, Woods Heights and Kidder, all in Missouri.

