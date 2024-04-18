Tornado siren test rescheduled in Mifflinburg

Apr. 18—MIFFLINBURG — The rescheduled tornado siren test will be held on Saturday.

The test is scheduled for noon Saturday. Due to high winds on April 13, the Mifflinburg Hose Company rescheduled the test.

The siren was introduced two years ago. The siren for tornadoes is a high pitch tone that stays for three minutes, said Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter.

Three EF-1 tornados touched down on July 2 in Lewisburg, Hartleton and Mifflinburg. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) reported a total of 12 tornadoes between 1950 and July 2 in Union County, meaning 25 percent of the tornadoes over the last 74 years occurred last year.

In Lewisburg, a tornado damaged Just Lite It fireworks shop along Route 15 and a section of the nearby Silver Moon Flea Market. In Mifflinburg, a tornado damaged trees and caused a garage collapse. Ten properties were damaged in Union County in total.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER