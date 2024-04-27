Tornado Rips Through Iowa Town Amid 'Disaster Emergency'

A destructive tornado wreaked havoc through an Iowa town on Friday, April 26, prompting the state’s governor to issue a disaster emergency.

Footage filmed by Clint Hendricks IV captures the moment the enormous funnel swept through the town of Minden.

Earlier on Friday the National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency, warning locals to seek shelter immediately.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie County on Friday night. There was no information on any injuries or deaths. Credit: Clint Hendricks IV via Storyful