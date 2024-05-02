Tornado causes minor damage near Joplin, no injuries reported: National Weather Service

A weak tornado reported in the vicinity of Joplin, Missouri caused minor damage Thursday afternoon.

Eric Wise, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, said a brief landspout tornado was reported in the vicinity of the Joplin Regional Airport around 1:40 p.m. The tornado received a preliminary rating of EF0 and had winds of 60-65 mph, he said.

No injuries were reported. Damage reports included one broken window, some shingle lost on a home and broken tree limbs, Wise said. Other funnels were reported in the area of Lamar and Nashville, Missouri, he said.

“We appreciate the reports coming in this afternoon of rotation and funnel clouds,” the office said in a social media post Thursday afternoon. “Any funnels that touchdown will be quick to dissipate with little to no damage expected. At this time the environment does NOT support long tracked or strong tornadoes. Remain Weather Aware!”

Joplin was the site of one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history, in 2011. An EF5 multi-vortex twister with winds peaking at 250 mph killed 161 people and left behind a swath of damage across the community.