Topeka woman arrested following Oakland stabbing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested a woman following a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood over the weekend.

Right before 5 p.m. on May 19, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a call in the 700 block of NE Poplar Street on reports of a stabbing. Kerry Connell with the TPD said one man was escorted to a local hospital via AMR with a non-life threatening injury.

Following an investigation into the incident, a 50-year-old woman from Topeka was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Both the suspect and the victim are known to each other. The woman was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated battery; Knowingly use of a weapon to cause great body harm/discharge/death

Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant search or execution.

