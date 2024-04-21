Topeka man seriously hurt after he fired gunshots toward police. Four officers fired back

Topeka police shot and wounded a man after he fired gunshots in the direction of officers during a foot chase about 3:25 p.m. Saturday near S.W. 16th and Tyler, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Terrell D. Hayes-Osby, 34, of Topeka, was admitted to a Topeka hospital, where he was listed in serious condition but expected to survive, said Melissa Underwood, communications director for the KBI.

No law enforcement officers were hurt, she said.

Hayes-Osby served prison time for a Topeka murder committed in 2006, Topeka Capital-Journal archives show.

The KBI was investigating and planned to forward investigative reports to the office of Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, who would decide whether any criminal charges would be filed, Underwood said.

What happened?

The circumstances involved began when police responded just before 2 p.m. Saturday on a report that a man who carried a handgun and acted erratically had taken a car during a robbery in the 2700 block of S.E. California Avenue, said police Maj. Jana Kizzar.

Police subsequently received additional calls from citizens reporting they had seen that man, Kizzar said.

At about 3:10 p.m., Underwood said, a 911 caller reported a man connected to the earlier carjacking was on foot in the area of S.W. 16th and Harrison.

That man subsequently led police on a pursuit that went west on S.W. 16th across S.W. Topeka Boulevard, Underwood said.

"During the pursuit, Hayes-Osby fired in the direction of officers," she said. "Four officers from TPD returned fire. Hayes-Osby was struck."

Information wasn't being released about how many of the officers' gunshots struck Hayes-Osby.

How did Hayes-Osby make news in 2006?

Hayes-Osby was convicted of a 2006 Topeka murder and served as a key witness at the subsequent trial in which Antwan Peppers, leader of Topeka's Traveling Vice Lords gang, was convicted of murder.

Hayes-Osby admitted he fatally shot Trever Antwan "Little Twan" Harness, 21, on July 14, 2006, at S.W. 4th and Clay.

Hayes Osby said Peppers in retaliation then shot Hayes-Osby and Jermaine Cunningham on July 15, 2006, as they sat in a car in front of Terry's Bar & Grill, 522 S.W. 6th Ave. Cunninham died.

Hayes-Osby testified at proceedings in which Peppers was convicted of the intentional first-degree murder of Cunninham and the attempted first-degree murder of Hayes-Osby, then sentenced to serve at least 50 years in prison before becoming parole-eligible.

Hayes-Osby accepted an agreement through which he pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder. He has since been in and out of prison, most recently having been released Feb. 16, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

Peppers remains an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

