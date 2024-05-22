Topeka Dillons celebrates store renovations with grand re-opening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national supermarket chain is holding a grand re-opening ceremony at one of its store locations in the Capital City.

Sheila Regehr with Dillons Food Stores announced in a press release the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24 at 5311 SW 22nd Pl in Topeka. This will be attended by representatives from Harvester’s, Helping Hands Humane Society, Greater Topeka Partnership and the University of Kansas’ Cheer Squad and Big Jay.

“Our Dillons at 21st and Fairlawn has undergone a store renovation to update and enhance the store with a capital investment at this location,” Regehr said in a written statement. “We began the project earlier this year with enhancements to our fresh departments with Produce, Floral, Murray’s Cheese, Deli and Bakery. The store also received a fresh new look with updated décor throughout the store.”

Regehr says the store opened in 2008 and has expanded in the years following. Several renovations and the addition of a fuel center have been built on the original store layout and nearby area. The store did not close for the current renovations.

“The celebration on Friday will be an opportunity to celebrate with our associate, customers, and community to introduce the renewed store,” Regehr said.

