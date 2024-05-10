New Topeka city manager chosen, $255,000 contract

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council is preparing to sign off on their selection for the next city manager.

Taylor Bugg, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, announced in a press release that Dr. Robert Perez is slated to become the new city manager. The City Council is expected to vote on this decision on Tuesday, May 14 to formally name him to the position.

“The Governing Body invested considerable time and effort into their selection process, and we’re excited that Dr. Perez has been selected,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I have full confidence in his ability to lead the City of Topeka and guide us toward our strategic goals.”

Perez’s contract will be for one year and will include a base salary of $255,000. His start date has yet to be decided on but it is anticipated his contract will start between late June and early July this year.

“I’m extremely honored and excited to begin leading the City of Topeka as its next city manager,” Perez said. “Public service is important to me, and I look forward to getting to know and serving the community in the near future.”

In an interview with 27 News in April this year, Perez said economic development is the largest challenge facing the City of Topeka. He currently serves as the assistant city manager of infrastructure for the City of Dallas and has more than 20 years of experience in municipal government.

Perez also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Education with a concentration in organizational leadership, a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in political science. Much of his background is in public works and local government innovation.

The City of Topeka originally started with 42 applicants to the position of city manager. This list was whittled down to five finalists in early April before Perez and Alan Howze were revealed as the last two candidates being considered for the position.

Topeka has been without a city manager since last year when the City Council voted to terminate former City Manager Stephen Wade. It was later revealed Wade was fired for having an “inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.” Interim City Manager Richard Nienstedt has been filling in for the role following Wade’s firing.

