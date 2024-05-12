Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point closed less than a month after opening for modifications

Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 roller coaster makes its way over the 420-foot-tall hill in this file photo. The ride was closed indefinitely on Sunday for maintenance.

Cedar Point's newest ride, the Top Thrill 2 roller coaster, was closed Sunday for an undetermined amount of time for modifications.

According to a social media post from the amusement park located in Sandusky, the ride's manufacturer Zamperla, is working on a mechanical modification to the roller coaster's vehicles. Once the modification is done, the ride will be tested and reviewed before reopening.

"Though we cannot yet confirm a reopening date, we will provide updates at cedarpoint.com," the social media post, made on Sunday, stated.

Top Thrill 2 made its public debut less than a month ago for media and guests before Cedar Point officially opened May 4.

The new coaster is an extensively renovated version of the Top Thrill Dragster, which had first opened in 2003. This ride was shut down after a park guest was injured in August 2021 after a piece of the ride struck her on the head while she was waiting in line to ride it.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 closed by amusement park for maintenance