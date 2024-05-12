Top stories this week include Ascension cyberattack, deputy shooting

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital facing disruptions after cyberattack

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital is facing disruptions from a possible cyberattack.

Ascension, the nation's largest non-profit Catholic health system, said on its website Wednesday afternoon that it believed that "select technology network systems" were affected by what it believed was a "cyber security event."

Before Ascension posted the statement on its website, Ascension Florida spokesperson Gary Nevolis told the News Journal in a written statement that they were investigating the incident.

"We responded immediately, initiated our investigation and activated our remediation efforts," Nevolis said. "Access to some systems have been interrupted as this process continues. Our care teams are trained for these kinds of disruptions and have initiated procedures to ensure patient care delivery continues to be safe and as minimally impacted as possible."

Family of Florida airman killed by Okaloosa deputies demands his name be cleared

Meka Fortson, the mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, speaks about the officer-involved shooting death of her son as attorneys Ben Crump and Brian Barr look on.

Attorney Ben Crump led a room full of people in a chant of "clear Roger's name" as he and the family of 23-year-old Special Operations Senior Airman Roger Fortson called upon the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office to clean up the narrative the agency had provided following the May 3 officer involved shooting that took Fortson's life.

Crump, a well-known a civil rights attorney who has represented the families of clients that include George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, held a Thursday press conference to present what he says is the real story of how Fortson died; shot inside his own apartment by a cop who had burst in while he conversed over Facetime with his girlfriend.

He and the family claimed the deputy who shot Fortson entered the wrong apartment in answering a domestic disturbance call, and that the agency has since tried to change the story and cover up what really happened.

A weird piece of debris washed up on Navarre Beach. What Santa Rosa County says it could be

An unusual object washed ashore on Navarre Beach, Monday, leading to speculation about what it is.

The metal object resembled some kind of military equipment and when it was shared on social media locals weighed in on what it could be. Some suggested it looked like the nose of an F-16 fighter jet, others thought it could be a robot dolphin.

One person posted that it looked like a fuel tank from a fighter jet, and it turns out he's right. According to Santa Rosa County spokesperson Sarah Whitfield, folks from the county's Navarre Beach Department said it appears to be an old military jet fuel tank.

Dr. Ben Brown's patients, former staff say partial license restriction is 'not enough'

On May 2, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issued an emergency order immediately restricting Brown’s ability to practice medicine, saying he can only practice in a state-licensed hospital under the supervision of a licensed physician.

The state said emergency order was based on several factors including its investigation into Hillary Brown’s death. The state said Hillary Brown, who is not a licensed medical professional, was allowed to prepare and take her own anesthesia solution prior to the procedures Brown performed on her and that she showed signs of lidocaine toxicity during the surgery prior to becoming unresponsive.

Zaytouna Greek & Lebanese Restaurant said goodbye to Pensacola. Here's what took its place

Owner Mohamed Dali slices meat as he prepares a gyro at the new Levant Mediterranean restaurant at 440 East Chase Street in Pensacola on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Popular Pensacola Mediterranean restaurant In & Out Kitchen has brought its mouthwatering meat kabobs to the heart of downtown Pensacola in a new restaurant called Levant Mediterranean Grill at 440 E. Chase St.

The restaurant will replace the former Zaytouna Greek and Lebanese Restaurant, which opened in the fall of 2022.

Zaytouna's owners broke the news of their closure in a brief social media post on their business Facebook page on April 30.

