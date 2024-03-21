Top Southern Baptist committee hires new CEO after yearslong search process

The Southern Baptist Convention’s administrative body put to rest a long process to recruit its next chief executive when SBC Executive Committee members voted Thursday to hire Jeff Iorg.

The appointment of Iorg as president/CEO follows two-and-a-half years of organizational fragility sparked by a controversy over abuse response and exacerbated by unexpected staff cuts and drama involving a candidate’s falsified credentials.

Iorg, most recently the president of the SBC-affiliated Gateway Baptist Theological Seminary in California, steps into a role that many in the SBC often joked about how no one wants due to the sheer responsibility and pressure it carries within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

He'll take over amid big debates within the SBC over abuse reform and women pastors, and the Nashville-based executive committee faces high-stakes financial decisions as it also works to move past a history of division among members and even some staff.

The SBC Executive Committee, comprised of about 20 staff and an 86-member board of elected representatives, manages denomination business outside of the SBC annual meeting. Vice presidents stepped up to lead the committee in the interim, the first being Willie McLaurin followed by Jonathan Howe.

Jonathan Howe, who served as interim president/CEO of the SBC Executive Committee, addresses committee members at a February meeting. Howe will transition back into a vice president role with Jeff Iorg's permanent appointment as the committee's highest-ranking employee.

“When I addressed this body in September, I fully expected and hoped it would be the last time,” Howe said in a speech to executive committee members in February. “Little did I know, it was the very first page, not where the story line ends. So here I am again.”

Howe became interim president/CEO last fall following McLaurin’s resignation and right before the executive committee laid off staff. The cost-cutting renewed a conversation among executive committee members about potentially selling the SBC building in downtown Nashville.

A decision about the SBC’s headquarters is one of many major administrative decisions that await Iorg . The executive committee will continue to navigate decreased revenue and ongoing legal expenses related to an abuse crisis.

Division, distrust and beyond

Iorg fills a vacancy left by the resignation of Ronnie Floyd in October 2021, when a wave of executive committee staff and members left in protest of move to waive attorney-client privilege for a third-party abuse investigation.

The battle over waiving privilege agitated divisions on the executive committee, in that instance between those who supported waiving privilege in the name of transparency and democracy versus those who felt the decision was unnecessary and risky.

North Carolina pastor Josh Wester presents to SBC Executive Committee members and staff at a meeting in February about ongoing abuse reform efforts in the SBC, including a new proposal to create a nonprofit to take on the work of reform in the long-term.

Those divisions persisted long after that debate and even colored the first attempt to hire a permanent president/CEO. The executive committee presidential search team recommended last May finalist Jared Wellman for the position, just months after Wellman served as board chair for the committee. Questions about the process to select Wellman, plus opposition to Wellman's advocacy for waiving privilege, ultimately cost Wellman the vote.

The presidential search team then looked to McLaurin, the interim president/CEO at the time, until that evaluation found McLaurin falsified academic credentials. McLaurin resigned from the executive committee staff altogether and, like Floyd’s departure two years before, reached a confidential separation agreement with the executive committee.

The likelihood of Floyd and McLaurin receiving some sort of severance, despite their departure under contentious circumstances, has contributed to a broader push for financial transparency about SBC executives.

That overall distrust intensified in October when Southern Baptists learned the executive committee and other SBC agencies filed an amicus brief in a Kentucky Supreme Court case, which defended a provision that limits abuse survivors’ civil claims against alleged abusers.

Iorg has largely managed to stay out of controversy in the SBC, and news of his candidacy received praise from Southern Baptists on all sides of the aisle.

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on social media @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Southern Baptist Convention committee hires Jeff Iorg as new CEO