Top Palm Beach County professionals, businesspeople on the move for week of May 12, 2024

In our weekly list of business people on the move, we highlight Palm Beach County professionals who are making a difference.

Here are this week's professional standouts:

HCA Florida young exec honored

Ashley Vertuno, the Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, chief executive officer of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach, was awarded the esteemed Robert S. Hudgens Memorial Award for Young Healthcare Executive of the Year by the American College of Healthcare Executives in March. This prestigious accolade recognizes exceptional achievement in healthcare management, specifically honoring individuals under 40 years old who hold CEO or COO positions in healthcare organizations and are fellows of the organization. Vertuno's dedication and vision have made a profound impact on the healthcare industry and the community.

Ashley Vertuno

West Palm health center names executive director

Lakeside Health Center, a local skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, has welcomed Venetia Lawrence as its new executive director. Lawrence comes to the center with 17 years of experience working in long-term care. Located in West Palm Beach, Lakeside Health Center is one of 21 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Florida managed by Life Care Centers of America. Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company.

Venetia Lawrence

Tequesta home watch firm earns accreditation

Lighthouse Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association. The association was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Lighthouse Home Watch is owned by Barbara Harrison and John Morgan and serves Jupiter, Tequesta, Juno Beach, North Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Singer Island, and Hobe Sound.

Barbara Harrison, John Morgan

PBC United Way hires VP of philanthropy

United Way of Palm Beach County recently announced the hiring of Paul Tripaldi as its senior vice president of philanthropy. Formerly the associate managing director at CIBC Private Wealth US, Tripaldi brings nearly 25 years of experience and an impressive track record to his role at United Way. For over 94 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of our residents.

Paul Tripaldi

Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge group appoints executive director

The Friends of the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge announced the appointment of Louise A. Murtaugh, as the new executive director for the organization that is the voice of the Northern Everglades – Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

Louise A. Murtaugh

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza names operations manager

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza, with two locations in Boca Raton, has named Andrew DiMatteo operations manager. This growing pizzeria brand is known for fresh Italian favorites made with authentic recipes. In this new role, DiMatteo will serve on the brand’s leadership team and spearhead its new franchisee training program, as well as oversee operations for Cannoli Kitchen Pizza.

Andrew DiMatteo

Wealth manager named to Forbes list of best-in-state

Nancy K. Leizman, managing director of Leizman Wealth Management of Raymond James located in Beachwood, Ohio and Palm Beach Gardens, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors 2024. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online Feb. 8.

Nancy K. Leizman

Century old law firm expands into West Palm Beach

Grimes Galvano, a 102-year-old multi-practice law firm, recently announced its expansion into West Palm Beach. The expansion marks the firm’s third office location in Florida, adding to its original Bradenton office and a Sarasota location that was opened in 2021. Grimes Galvano was founded in 1922.

