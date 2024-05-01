These are the top 10 best high schools in Oklahoma, according to US News 2024 rankings
Ten Oklahoma high schools were ranked among the top 25% of high schools nationwide in a 2024 report from U.S. News & World Report Rankings.
The study reviewed about 25,000 high schools across the nation based on six indicators of school quality: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.
The maximum, or best, college readiness index is 100.
Following are the top 10 high schools in Oklahoma for 2024, based on data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, ranked by U.S. News:
1. Classen High School of Advanced Studies: Oklahoma City
National rank: 926
Oklahoma rank: 1
College readiness index: 31.1
Graduation rate: 90%
2. Booker T. Washington High School: Tulsa, Oklahoma
National rank: 1,153
Oklahoma rank: 2
College readiness index: 20.8
Graduation rate: 98%
3. Kiowa High School: Kiowa, Oklahoma
National rank: 3,156
Oklahoma rank: 3
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 92%
4. Dove Science Academy High School: Oklahoma City
National rank: 3,330
Oklahoma rank: 4
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 89%
Memorial High School: Edmond, Oklahoma
National rank: 3,786
Oklahoma rank: 5
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 85%
Cheyenne High School: Cheyenne, Oklahoma
National rank: 3,947
Oklahoma rank: 6
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 98%
Santa Fe South Pathways Middle College: Oklahoma City
National rank: 4,031
Oklahoma rank: 7
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 100%
Harding Charter Preparatory High School: Oklahoma City
National rank: 4,075
Oklahoma rank: 8
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 92%
Warner High School: Warner, Oklahoma
National rank: 4,135
Oklahoma rank: 9
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 97%
Edmond North High School: Edmond, Oklahoma
National rank: 4,182
Oklahoma rank: 10
College readiness index: N/A
Graduation rate: 92%
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Top 10 best high schools in Oklahoma for 2024, ranked by US News