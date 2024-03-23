Toms River cops nab suspect in kidnapping attempt in Lakewood

TOMS RIVER - Township police early Friday arrested someone suspected of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl jn Lakewood by forcing her into his vehicle, authorities said.

Lakewood police said they learned of an attempted kidnapping about 7:30 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Forest Park Circle after receiving a 911 call, Lakewood Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said. Upon arrival, officers learned that a man attempted to force a teenage girl into a white sport-utility vehicle.

"Luckily, the young lady was able to break free, forcing the unidentified man to flee the area," Staffordsmith said.

Lakewood police initiated a search for the suspect. Members of Lakewood Shomrim, the neighborhood watch, assisting in the search told police a second incident was reported in a neighboring town, although they did not know if the incidents were related, Staffordsmith said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said authorities in Toms River arrested a suspect about 1 a.m. Friday, but he did not provide details.

"We are currently investigating two separate incidents, one in Lakewood and another in Toms River,'' Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. "Both incidents involved the same suspect.”

The suspect's identity was not released, and Billhimer said more information would be released as it becomes available.

"There is no danger to the public,'' he said. "This is currently an active and ongoing investigation.”

Billhimer did not elaborate on the two separate incidents.

Police news

Lakewood Police are asking for anyone with information on the incidents to come forward.

The investigation is active, and authorities are following up on several leads with the assistance of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Staffordsmith said. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tyler DiStefano at 732-363-0200.

