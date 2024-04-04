Tombstones washed away in West Virginia cemetery mudslide
A cemetery in West Virginia was damaged by a mudslide this week after heavy storms.
The mudslide in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Wheeling took tombstones with it, according to WTOV-9.
A cemetery volunteer said about 150 to 200 tombstones were washed away.
No caskets were a part of the slide.
