Tombstones washed away in West Virginia cemetery mudslide

A cemetery in West Virginia was damaged by a mudslide this week after heavy storms.

The mudslide in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Wheeling took tombstones with it, according to WTOV-9.

A cemetery volunteer said about 150 to 200 tombstones were washed away.

No caskets were a part of the slide.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Inspectors find violations at Sushi Bomb in Robinson after multiple reports of foodborne illness 2nd woman in custody, charged with killing 16-year-old boy on Easter in Wilkinsburg LATEST: Man accused of stabbing passenger on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus identified, charged VIDEO: Kennywood reveals park upgrades for 126th season DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts